Fri Sep 25, 2020
Sherbaz Bilour elected SCCI president

PESHAWAR: Sherbaz Bilour has been elected president while Engineer Manzoor Elahi and Junaid Altaf senior vice-president and vice-president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for the next term 2020-21.

The announcement was made by the election commission during its meeting held here at the Chamber’s House on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by election commission members, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Faiz Rasool and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi.

