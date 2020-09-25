Steps to regulate lab collection centres

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission has started taking steps to regulate the laboratories’ collection centres and improve their services.

In a consultative meeting held on Thursday at the PHC office, a draft of the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the collection centres was given to the experts and stakeholders for further consultations.

PHC Director Clinical Governance and Organisational Standards Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya briefed the meeting about the preparation of the MSDS for the centres. He said the commission was the first statutory body to develop the MSDS for different types of healthcare establishments which were being implemented across the province.