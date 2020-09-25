tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The provincial government has notified 17 new posts of head nurses for the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences. In a statement on Thursday, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, executive director, PINS, said that the appointment of grade-17 head nurses would not only improve the nursing care but also the quality of treatment in the PINS.