Fri Sep 25, 2020
September 25, 2020

Lahore

September 25, 2020

The provincial government has notified 17 new posts of head nurses for the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences. In a statement on Thursday, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, executive director, PINS, said that the appointment of grade-17 head nurses would not only improve the nursing care but also the quality of treatment in the PINS.

