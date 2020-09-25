Minister for new schemes to facilitate doctors

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired the 29th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Punjab Health Foundation at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Thursday.

Managing Director, Punjab Health Foundation, Kiran Khurshid apprised the minister of the agenda of the BoD meeting. The minister endorsed the decisions taken in the 28th BoD meeting. The minister endorsed increase in loan amount in two different schemes from Rs 700,000 to one million and from 2.5 to 3.5 million. A committee was constituted to review and amend existing laws.

The minister said, “Work must be initiated on new schemes to facilitate doctors. There must be special support for blood banks and medical lease with a view to scale up overall health services. The goal of the PHF is to facilitate doctors in exploring employment opportunities. Last year record loans were provided to unemployed doctors. The government has increased the loan amount for doctors starting personal healthcare establishments. Doctors can now start their own set ups with interest free loans.”

The minister said, “Fresh opportunities are being created for doctors on directions from Prime Minister Imran Khan. The increase in loan amount will help doctors a great deal. It is for the first time that record hiring was made for doctors.