Enforcement of law stressed to end harassment

LAHORE:The provincial office of the ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace, in collaboration with UN Women Pakistan, Thursday launched a resource toolkit on ‘Understanding Sexual Harassment, Legal Provisions, Roles of Duty Bearers and Right Holders’ to offer guidance to train and capacitate stakeholders on law and redressal mechanisms for dispensation of justice to victims of harassment at workplace in Punjab.

The adverse and lasting consequences of harassment are not limited to women and their families but they also negatively affect communities and national progress. UN Women and Ombudsperson Office Punjab have prioritised the area of protection against harassment of women at workplace to ensure women and girls can access opportunities to advance their careers in a safe and secure working environment.

Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment, Punjab in partnership with UN Women Pakistan, is working to implement the legislation through strengthening existing mechanisms, raising awareness, developing knowledge products and enhancing the capacity of public and private actors for the effective implementation and monitoring of the law for ending harassment at the workplace.

Addressing the launch, Minister for Women Development Punjab, who was the chief guest of the event, Ashifa Riaz Fatyana said, “A safe and enabling environment for women is a must for a society to prosper socially and economically. Sexual harassment of women at workplace is a heinous crime and we all should come forward to play our due role in discouraging this form of violence anywhere in our country. When we don’t speak up against incidents of violence against women and girls, such evil acts become normalised.

The minister lamented that while we have women police stations, they don't have mandate to file an FIR.

Sharmeela Rassool, Country Representative UN Women Pakistan, stressed that it was high time to step forward for protection of women and girls and move ahead on a legislative path for ending sexual harassment against them. Underpinning that sexual harassment has negative consequences for women and girls in terms of career barrier, declined costs productivity and restricted movement and growth options, Sharmeela said addressing harassment will have a direct impact on advancing our journey towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 8, decent work; and SDG 5, gender equality.

Other distinguished speakers and participants at the event included MPAs Raheela Khadim Hussain and Musarrat Cheema, Ambreen Raza, Secretary Women Development Department, Irum Bukhari, Secretary Higher Education, Justice Retd Nasira Iqbal and senior legal expert Usman Ijaz Bajwa.

PHA: The 19th meeting of the Punjab Horticulture Authority Board of Directors held at PHA Headquarters at Jilani Park on Thursday decided to send a summary to the chief minister for parking fees in parks. The meeting was chaired by PHA Board of Directors Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani.

It was decided to approve utility allowance for employees. The meeting decided to make the provincial capital more beautiful and green. It was decided to establish a zip line in Jilani Park for adventurous tourists. The board of directors put forward various proposals to increase the revenue of PHA and it was decided to form a committee.

Shops, other illegal structures razed: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished 16 constructions which were constructed in violation of building regulations. Officials said an illegally-constructed market comprising 12 shops in an approved private housing scheme, Naz Town, was completely demolished.