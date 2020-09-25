Boris Becker pleads not guilty to charges over bankruptcy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: German tennis great Boris Becker pleaded not guilty at a British court on Thursday to a series of criminal charges relating to his bankruptcy as he was told he could face seven years in jail.
The six-time Grand Slam winner, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose information.
Becker, who wore a black face mask and cap, pleaded not guilty to 19 charges of failing to disclose money and property between May 2017 and June 2017.
The 52-year-old, who lives in London, is being prosecuted by the Insolvency Service. Bankruptcy issues were considered at hearings in the High Court in London.
Becker, smartly dressed in a suit and red tie, was conditionally bailed to next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on October 22.