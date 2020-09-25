Indoor Hockey WC postponed until 2022

ISLAMABAD: Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Belgian Hockey Association have jointly decided to postpone the upcoming FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup — initially scheduled to be held in February 2021 — till February 2-6, 2022 to maximise the athletes’ experience.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil stated: “The FIH Indoor World Cup is a great hockey spectacle that generates a fantastic atmosphere. With the current major uncertainties such as teams’ inability to travel, completion of all continental qualifiers, access of hockey fans to the venues and health protection of everyone involved, the postponement was the only option. Our thanks go to the Belgian Hockey Association and the Province of Liege for their great commitment to put together an amazing show in 2022!”

Belgium Hockey Association CEO Serge Pilet said: “In coordination with the Province of Liege, we are convinced this is the wisest decision in regards to actual health situation. Let’s hope this postponement will help us organise a superb event in ideal conditions.”

The sixth edition of the showpiece event will see 12 teams competing in both men’s and women’s competitions.