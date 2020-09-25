Voice of Kashmiris

It was in 2019 when the Indian government changed the status of Kashmir. The abrogation of Article 35 A and Article 370 by India angered Pakistanis, and rightly so. Prime Minister Imran Khan took timely steps to inform the world about India’s atrocities in the valley. Since then, Pakistan has been approaching international organisations for their support regarding the matter. Kashmiris are dealing with the worst treatment by the Indian government. Our authorities should take some constructive steps to mitigate their suffering.

Sarmad Elahi

Lahore