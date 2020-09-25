Poor labourer seeks help for medical treatment

PESHAWAR: A poor labourer has appealed to the government, philanthropists and well-off people to help him with his medical treatment. Niaz Ali Khan, a resident of Charsadda district, who is presently living in Hassan Garhi in Peshawar, told The News that he sells chickpea (cholay) at a roadside stall to earn livelihood for his seven-member family. The ailing man said that he was suffering from a heart disease since 2014 and had been under treatment since then. He said that he had all the documents and prescriptions of his medical treatment record. He said that he had spent whatever he had on the treatment at hospitals in Peshawar and some private doctors.

The poor man added that now the doctors at the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, had advised him heart surgery for which Rs330,000 were needed. He said that he was a poor man and living in a rented house. He said that he cannot arrange such a huge amount for his medical treatment as he hardly earns Rs500 daily from his chickpea stall. Niaz Ali appealed to the government, philanthropists and well-to-do to help him in his medical treatment. He can be reached at cell phone number 0333-9045608.