UK HC lauds KP govt’s strategy against Covid-19

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday formally inaugurated three important development projects, including 40-bed newly-built Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mamadgat, during a visit to Mohmand district.

He was accompanied by provincial minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai, special assistants to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash, Arif Ahmadzai and Member National Assembly Sajid Mohmand, said an official handout. The chief minister visited various sections of the hospital and assessed available medical equipment. He directed the officials concerned to ensure all-time availability of essential medicines. The hospital was built and equipped with the latest equipment with the overall cost of Rs130 million. The facility would provide different health services, including medical, surgical, gynaecological and paediatrics through specialist doctors and other staff.

The chief minister said the government was utilising resources for the provision of quality health facilities to the public. During the visit, Mahmood Khan inaugurated projects of widening and improvement of 64 kilometre-long road from main Ghalanai road to Sar Lara and 40 km road from Ghaiba Chowk to Garsal Pass Afghanistan border. The estimated cost of road projects is Rs1866.983 million.

The chief minister while terming the projects significant for the development of the local population said that the incumbent government was moving towards the fulfilment of promises made with tribal people. Mahmood Khan said the provincial government was focused on the provision of all fundamental facilities, particularly health and education to the people of newly merged districts.

He stated that during the last financial year 99 per cent utilisation of available resources for the development of merged areas had been ensured. The chief minister said the corona pandemic affected the developmental process. However, now the situation was getting better and developmental activities resumed in the province.

He said markets would be established at 12 border points of merged districts to provide employment opportunities to tribal people. The chief minister directed the officials concerned for quality and timely completion of ongoing projects in the merged areas.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation headed by British High Commissioner Christian Turner who called on him here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar, he apprised the British High Commissioner that his government was taking pragmatic steps for speedy development and prosperity of merged districts. Mahmood Khan appreciated support from Britain in diversified sectors of the province and said that government will welcome the support and collaboration by development partners in health and education sectors particularly female education in newly merged tribal areas.

Speaking on the occasion, British High Commissioner Christian Turner lauded the provincial government’s strategy against Covid-19 and offered assistance in the field of girls’ education, health and tourism.

The assistance would focus on capacity building of government, he added. The CM highlighted the potential of investment opportunities in tourism sector of northern areas and stated that government was making all-out effort for promotion of tourism industry in the province.

The British High Commissioner was accompanied by Country Director UK’s department for International Development (DFID) Annabell Gerry and second political secretary Catherine Thomas.