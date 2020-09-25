Demand to free Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman renewed

PESHAWAR: Journalists carried on the protest against the arrest of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and renewed the demand for his release.

They gathered outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to register protest at the detention of the head of the largest media group of the country.

The protesters raised slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and vowed to protect the press freedom at all costs.

They condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and his internment for the last over six months.

Those who made speeches included Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Amjad Safi, Rasool Dawar, Sardar Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others.

The speakers slammed the PTI government for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on false charges on March 12 and keeping him interned for the last 197 days.

They said the Jang Group chief had been arrested to gag the independent media and force other media houses to become pliant.

The speakers came down hard on NAB for victimising the opposition parties and free media under its highly biased approach. The protesters said NAB had not taken any action against the ruling party members who, they alleged, were involved in corruption scandals.

They said the so-called anti-graft watchdog did not come into action over wheat flour, sugar crises, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit scams but was targeting the opposition political parties and free media houses instead.

The speakers implored the Supreme Court of Pakistan to intervene into the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.