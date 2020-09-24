Man kills brother, 4 nephews over land dispute

KASUR: A man Wednesday shot dead his brother and his four sons over a land dispute in Bongi Kalyan village near Allahabad. Reportedly, Amin and his brother Arshad were having a land dispute. On the day of incident, Amin and his sons Shahid, Zahid, Nadeem and Saleem went to the disputed land and started ploughing it with tractors. Meanwhile, Arshad and his accomplices came there and asked Amin and his sons not to plough the land. They exchanged harsh words and Arshad and his accomplices opened indiscriminate fire on Amin and his sons, leaving Amin and his four sons dead on the spot.