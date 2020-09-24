115 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 115 new Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Wednesday. The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,227 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 98,602 in the province. Out of a total of 98,602 infections in Punjab, 95,822 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 10,593 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,173,439 in the province. After 2,227 fatalities and recovery of a total of 95,159 patients, 1,216 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.