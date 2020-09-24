CM Usman Buzdar orders steps to resolve traffic issues, curb crime

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting for the solution to the problems faced by Lahore at his office in which different departments apprised him of the steps taken for solution to the problems during the current month.

Parliamentarians also put forth their suggestions for the solution to the City’s problems. Addressing the meeting, the CM stated that a strategy has been evolved to solve the problems of the provincial metropolis through mutual consultation. He said the role of the parliamentarians and PTI office-bearers would be pivotal in this regard. The elected representatives of the PTI and its office-bearers will be given ownership and every possible effort will be made to resolve the problems of the City dwellers, he said. Lip service and presentation style will not work now and practical performance has to be delivered, he emphasised and added that action will be taken against those who will not perform. The CM asserted that he will personally monitor the progress made on targets every month and announced that mega projects will also be launched for Lahore city. The police and administration should resolve daily issues on a priority basis, he directed.

The CM expressed displeasure over poor cleanliness situation of the City and made it clear that LWMC will have to improve its performance. The cleanliness system will have to be improved permanently. The officials of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation should improve their performance as a lot of complaints are there related to it, he said. Similarly, the elected representatives should personally monitor public problems in the field and apprise the CM Office of it, he added.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to constitute a committee for permanent monitoring of the solution to public problems. He directed that given tasks must be fulfilled. No lame excuse will be accepted, the CM warned. Similarly, solid steps should be taken for the solution to the parking issues, traffic management and overcoming crime incidents. Along with it, a vigorous campaign should be run against the menace of beggary, he stated. The mendicants should be kept in the beggars’ home and no beggar should be allowed on roads. The CM directed that crackdown should be accelerated against addicts. The restoration of streetlights should be completed at the earliest and practical steps be taken to overcome the menace of encroachments, concluded the CM.

Provincial ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Malik Karamat Khokhar, Nadeem Bara, Malik Sarfraz, PTI Central Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, IG police, Lahore commissioner, CCPO Lahore, PHA DG, LDA DG, Punjab Safe Cities Authority MD, CTO Lahore and others attended the meeting.

condolences: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited Sial Sharif for condolences on the death of Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi and offered Fateha. The CM expressed grief over the demise of Sajjada Nasheen Sial Sharif Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi. On this occasion, the CM said social and religious services of late Pir Hameed-ud-din Sialvi would always be remembered. Provincial Ministers Saeed Al Hassan Shah, Syed Samsam Bukhari, Ansar Majeed Khan and others were also present.

report: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the RPO concerned on an incident of murder of five people in Chunian and directed him to arrest the accused. The accused should be arrested at the earliest and the bereaved family members be provided justice, he added.