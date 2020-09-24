Aisam, Radu reach Hamburg Open quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Radu Albot from Moldova reached the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open in Germany on Wednesday.

Aisam and Radu, ranked 51st and 142nd, respectively, defeated the unseeded German pair of Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski 0-6, 7-5, 10-8 in the first round.

They will face the unseeded Croatian pair of Mate Pavic and Ivan Dodig, ranked 11th and 12th, respectively, in the quarter-final of this ATP 500 event.