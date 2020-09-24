close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
Woman ‘beaten’ for wearing skirt

PARIS: French police have opened an investigation after a young woman said she was attacked by three men and beaten in broad daylight for wearing a skirt.

The government on Wednesday denounced the “very serious” incident as unacceptable. The student, aged 22, identified only as Elisabeth, said she was punched in the face in the eastern city of Strasbourg on Friday afternoon, in an attack “by three individuals who complained about me wearing a skirt”.

