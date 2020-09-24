Anger and protests

The APC that was held last Sunday (Sep 20) decided to form an alliance called the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to launch a series of protests against the PTI-led government. Out of the 26 demands issued by the ACP, some demands are actually the voice of the people. The PTI-led government has ruined the life of the common man.

Rising inflation and unemployment, high taxes, price hikes, and expensive utilities including electricity and gas have made it difficult for the people to meet their expenses. All these problems highlight the country’s weak economy. The APC rightly expressed that the government has miserably failed to even ensure the basic human rights of citizens.

Saman Rafiq

Islamabad

*****

This year, Pakistan’s economy was adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic-led lockdown, locust attack, and unprecedented heavy rains. To add fuel to the fire, opposition parties have threatened to use street power to topple the government. The politicians should take stock of the precarious international situation.

The economy of Hong Kong – one of the four Asian Tigers – has severely battered after the anti-government protests that resulted in a technical recession. Other highly stressed economies around the world include Turkey, Argentina, Iran, Mexico, Brazil, China, Germany, Italy and the UK. In such a scenario, it would be a great disservice to the nation to resort to street protests.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA