PRGMEA NZ elects office-bearers

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has elected Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh as chairman of the North Zone for the year 2020/21, a statement said on Wednesday.

Those who were elected as ZMC (NZ) members included Muhammad Naseer Malik, Syed Emad Raza, Sheikh Farukh Iqbal Puri, Azhar Malik, Adnan Azmat, Kh Naveed Azam, Kh Aqeel Ashraf, Irfan Mahmood and Sumaira Mushtaq, it added.

Addressing the annual general meeting (AGM), Sheikh vowed to promote the association to the new heights. He thanked the members for reposing confidence on him to lead PRGMEA.

It was an honour for him to assume the office of the NZ chairman for the year 2020/21, he said and paid tributes to the outgoing zonal chairman Sohail A Sheikh.

The outgoing body in his lead had been actively promoting the interests of the Punjab textile industry throughout 2019/20, he added.

Sheikh vowed to continue with his efforts for the promotion and protection of the value-added textile industry.