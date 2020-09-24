Govt to organize games for special persons

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to organise 47 different types of games for special persons this week.

This was told in a high-level meeting of Sports & Youth Affairs department chaired by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here at CM Secretariat Peshawar, said a handout.

Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Senior Member Board of Revenue, principal secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, commissioner Malakand division, deputy commissioner Swat Saqib Raza and other high officials attended the meeting. It was told that more than 700 athletes will participate in games. The meeting was informed that indoor gymnasium would be established for women at all divisional headquarters for which an ADP scheme had already been approved.