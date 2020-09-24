JI to launch protest drive against govt from next month

PESHAWAR: Terming the opposition “All Parties Conference” as a bid to enhance their bargaining power, provincial president of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan Tuesday said his party would launch a protest drive against government’s policies from next month.

Addressing a news conference here, the JI leader said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had failed to deliver during its two years tenure.

“They have been unable to provide any relief to the people or launch even a single mega project in the country,” he added.

He said that the federal cabinet consisted of several ministers, but it had failed to deliver.

The JI leader maintained that the majority of the federal ministers belonged to medicines, flour and petrol mafia, who were promoting their vested interests instead of the well-being of the general public.

He also criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for paying a minimum tax amounting to Rs200,000 only. He said that the prime minister was living in a palace like the Mughal kings, but he could pay only 0.2 million as tax.

About loans and their repayment, the JI president said that the circular debts have broken all records of the previous governments. “The government has taken Rs15,5000 billion loans during the two years of its rule, which has been unprecedented in the country’s history,” he added.

The JI leader also came down hard on the government for the skyrocketing hike in prices of daily use items.

The prices of the medicines had been increased manifold during the last two years, he added.

He also opposed the government’s possible decision about the status of Gilgit-Baltistan. Any bid to declare Gilgit-Baltistan a province would support the standpoint of Modi and India, he claimed.

He expressed serious concerns over the recent law making under Financial Action Task Force (FATF) pressure.