Army alive to emerging challenges, regional threats: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army is alive to emerging challenges and regional threats.

“We are completely focused towards internal and external challenges to defence of country and prepared with matching response against all threats to sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Pakistan,” the COAS interacting with officers and men during his visit to Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum on Tuesday. General Bajwa witnessed demonstration of state of the art, Chinese origin third generation Main Battle Tank VT-4. The potent war fighting machine will be employed in offensive role by strike formations after induction.

The VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, fire power capabilities and state of the art technology, the ISPR said.

Interacting with the officers and men, the COAS expressed satisfaction over demonstrated performance of Tank VT-4, another addition to inventory of Armoured Corps after recent induction of indigenously produced Al-Khalid-1 Tank.

“It has further strengthened Pakistan’s overall defence capability to thwart enemy designs,” he said.

The COAS lauded troops for professionalism, operational readiness and highest training standards to meet challenges of modern day battlefield requirements.

Earlier, Corps Commander Mangla, Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood received General Bajwa at Tilla Field Firing Ranges.

Pakistan officially received first batch of VT-4 Tank from China in April, this year and according to reports the tanks being possessed by Indian Army have no match for VT-4.

It is equipped with a high-performance information-based fire control system and digital battlefield equipment, the reports said.