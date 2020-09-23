Fire incidents: Chinese inspection team travels on BRT bus

PESHAWAR: The Chinese inspection team on Tuesday travelled on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus on the corridor route to identify the causes of the frequent fire eruption in the vehicles.

Spokesperson for TransPeshawar Umair Khan said that inspection team inspected a bus on the route through digital monitoring and diagnostic mechanism. He said that inspection process was in progress with the aim to timely complete the process followed by the resumption of the service in the city.

The official claimed that BRT Peshawar was a shift from a feeble and orthodox transport system to the best transport system in the provincial capital. The service was temporarily suspended with a more practical and cautious approach following the recommendation of the bus manufacturer, he added.

Umair Khan said that passenger safety was top priority of the company. He added that in order to identify and rectify the root cause of the unfortunate incidents that happened in the recent past, the bus manufacturing team was checking all the buses.

He said the company was aiming to ensure the best, convenient, safe, comfortable, and reliable rapid transit system for the public. BRT service would resume after a comprehensive inspection of all buses, he said. However, a TransPeshawar official said that the inspection team’s report was expected next week.