Bayern fans return Super Cup tickets amid ‘super spreader’ fears

BERLIN: Around 800 Bayern Munich supporters have returned tickets for Thursday’s (tomorrow’s) UEFA Super Cup in Hungary amid fears the showcase match could become a “super spreader” event.

Budapest will host the match between Champions League winners Bayern Munich and Europa League holders Sevilla, however the fixture is facing growing criticism.

Germany has declared Budapest a risk zone, after new infections in the Hungarian capital climbed above the threshold of 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

“Everyone should think twice before going there,” said Markus Soeder, state premier for Bavaria, on Tuesday after tightening the region’s regulations.

Any Bayern fans returning from Budapest must “either be tested or be quarantined”, Soeder added.