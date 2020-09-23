‘Corona deaths lowest in Punjab’

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that due to effective government measures, corona victims and death rate in the province is currently the lowest in the country while the number of corona cases is increasing in neighbouring countries.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corona at the Chief Minister's House on Tuesday. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Provincial Minister for Schools Education Dr Murad Ras, IG Punjab and the secretaries of relevant departments were also present on the occasion. Raja Basharat said that schools across the province would be fully open from September 30, so the SOPs set by the government should be strictly enforced.