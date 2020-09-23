close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
AFP
September 23, 2020

Trump calls Scandinavian MPs who nominated him for Nobel

World

OSLO: US President Donald Trump has telephoned two Scandinavian MPs to thank them for nominating him for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, the two lawmakers said on Tuesday. “I was on my way to the stable with my daughter, when President @realDonaldTrump called and thanked me for the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Magnus Jacobsson, a Swedish member of parliament for the Christian Democrats, wrote on Twitter.

