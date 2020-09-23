Police sting nets 179 dark web sellers

THE HAGUE: A global police sting has netted 179 vendors selling illegal goods online and seized millions in currency, drugs and guns, heralding an end to the “golden age” of dark web markets, Europol said on Tuesday.

Operation DisrupTor saw law agencies pounce in Austria, Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United States to target those selling and buying illegal goods on the internet’s premium anonymous bazaar, Europe’s police agency said in a statement.