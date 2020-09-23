Pay your taxes

We live in a country where the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. That is because the rich in our country pay almost no taxes and the poor is bombarded with high rates of taxes. The fact that 311 members of the National Assembly and 90 senators have collectively paid Rs800 million in taxes on their income during the tax year 2018 is shocking.

What is even more shocking is the fact that there are some ministers who have not paid taxes at all. If we want to promote a tax culture in the country, the FBR should ensure that the rich are paying their taxes responsibly.

Sahir Ishaq

Dashtok