close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 23, 2020

Without gas

Newspost

 
September 23, 2020

Karachi has been facing the problem of acute gas shortage for many weeks now. Many areas remain without gas for hours.

The situation is so grave that many residents have to use wood to cook food. The relevant authorities should look into the matter and ensure that all areas are receiving the uninterrupted supply of gas.

Banadi Dad Bux

Turbat

Latest News

More From Newspost