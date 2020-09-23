tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi has been facing the problem of acute gas shortage for many weeks now. Many areas remain without gas for hours.
The situation is so grave that many residents have to use wood to cook food. The relevant authorities should look into the matter and ensure that all areas are receiving the uninterrupted supply of gas.
Banadi Dad Bux
Turbat