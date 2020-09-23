Gold rates remain unchanged

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market remained unchanged on Tuesday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market stood the same at Rs114,700/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price remained at Rs98,337.

In the international market; however, gold rates dropped $25 to $1,907/ounce.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs6,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Silver rates decreased Rs50 to Rs1,250/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also dropped Rs42.87 to Rs1,071.67.