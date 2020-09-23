close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2020

Ex-district chairman dies

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2020

BISHAM: Former district council chairman Muhammad Sohrab Khan passed away on Tuesday. The funeral prayer for the deceased will be held at 11am at Maira Bisham today. The deceased was father of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bisham In-charge Dr Mansoor Ahmad Khan, brother of ex-XEN Musharaf Khan and Ameer Zaib Khan and uncle of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam district vice president Immad Ahmad Khan, former candidate for provincial assembly Muhammad Yar Khan and Shaukat Khan.

Latest News

More From Peshawar