Ex-district chairman dies

BISHAM: Former district council chairman Muhammad Sohrab Khan passed away on Tuesday. The funeral prayer for the deceased will be held at 11am at Maira Bisham today. The deceased was father of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bisham In-charge Dr Mansoor Ahmad Khan, brother of ex-XEN Musharaf Khan and Ameer Zaib Khan and uncle of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam district vice president Immad Ahmad Khan, former candidate for provincial assembly Muhammad Yar Khan and Shaukat Khan.