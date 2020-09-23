Protest continues against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: Journalists continued protest against the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Tuesday and demanded his release forthwith.

They gathered outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to register protest at the incarceration of the Jang Group chief. The protesters raised slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and in support of media freedom. They called for releasing Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been under detention since March 12 of this year. Those who made speeches included Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Gohar Ali, Qaiser Khan, Ehesham Toru, Amjad Safi, Sardar Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Rahamdil and others.

The speakers flayed the PTI government for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on false charges and keeping him interned for the last 195 days. They said the Jang Group chief had been arrested to put under pressure on the free media and convey a warning to other independent media to force them to toe the official line. The speakers came down hard on the NAB for suppressing the opposition parties and independent media houses and having a discriminatory approach while acting against the corrupt practices. They pointed out that the so-called anti-graft body was not taking any action against the PTI members who were allegedly involved in massive corruption scandals. The speakers mentioned wheat flour, sugar crises, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit scams to stress their point. The protesters implored the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.