Iran says it is ready to swap all prisoners with US

DUBAI: Iran is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a virtual address to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Zarif’s statement case amid reports that Trump administration was set to announce new sanctions on people and entities involved in Iran’s nuclear, missile and conventional arms programs. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. EDT at the State Department along with National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and several top cabinet members.