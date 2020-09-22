Outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad Police Monday arrested 22 outlaws including nine proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Tarnol police arrested accused Umer Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Kohsar police arrested a Filipino Liezal Tolentino residing illegally in the country. Aabpara police arrested accused Arshad for handling beggars while Golra police nabbed Adil for his alleged involvement in theft case.

Shailmar police arrested Yousaf and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.Industrial-Area police arrested Gulraiz Masih and recovered 50 liter alcohol from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Arshad Khan and recovered 430 gram heroin from him.Shahzad Town police arrested Waqas Ali and Adnan and recovered two 30 bore pistol from their possession.