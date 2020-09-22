Court seeks arguments on plea against Faisal Vawda

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court Monday summoned counsel of both parties for final arguments on a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against federal minister Faisal Vawda over the charges of insulting national institutions by showing a boot in a TV talk show.

The application was moved by advocate Mudassar Chaudhry stating that federal minister Faisal Vawda by his gesture has insulted national institution and the parliament. He implored the court to register a criminal case against the federal minister. The court adjourned the hearing till October 14.

Ashiana case adjourned: An accountability court Monday adjourned the hearing of the Ashiana Housing reference until September 24 and summoned more prosecution witnesses for the next hearing.

Jail authorities produced LDA’s former DG Ahad Cheema and co-accused Shahid Shafique before the court. Moreover, Advocate Nawaz marked the attendance on behalf of Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif. The court also extended 4-day judicial remand of Ahad Cheema and Shahid Shafique. The NAB had filed a reference against Shahbaz Sharif, former Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani, brother of former Army Chief Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, Munir Zia, Khalid Hussain, Ali Sajid, Shahid Chaudhry, Ahad Cheema, Bilal Kidwai, Shahid Shafique, Imtiaz Haider, Israr Saeed and Arif Butt.