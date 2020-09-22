Another 296 infected as COVID-19 claims three more lives in Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that three more patients of COVID-19 in Sindh have lost their lives, lifting the death toll of the viral disease in the province to 2,463. In the meantime, 296 new cases have emerged after 15,211 tests were conducted.

In his daily COVID-19 situation report, Shah said on Monday that three more patients had lost their lives and the mortality rate of the contagious disease stood at 1.8 per cent. He added that another 87 patients had recovered and the number of cured patients so far had reached 128,494, which constituted a 96 per cent recovery rate.

The CM explained that the new 296 cases of COVID-19 were detected after the tests of 15,211 samples. So far 1,243,268 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Sindh, which detected 134,243 cases, resulting in an 11 per cent overall detection rate.

According to the CM, currently 3,286 patients are under treatment in the city, of whom 2,930 are in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 351 at different hospitals. The condition of 175 patients is stated to be critical, who include 20 shifted onto ventilators.

Shah said that of the 296 new cases, 143 were detected in Karachi, including 50 in District East, 42 in District Central, 26 in District South, 11 in District Malir, eight in District West and six in District Korangi. He added that 25 new cases had emerged in Badin, five in Hyderabad, four in Matiari, three in Shikarpur, two each in Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Umerkot, and one each in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur.

The CM urged the people of Sindh to follow SOPs as without that the government would not be able to contain the pandemic.