Positive cases

Before reopening schools, the government announced that all education institutions will have to follow SOPs. However, no institution has successfully implemented all SOPs. The country is witnessing another surge in the number of cases. Even though the government has controlled the situation, the threat is still not over. The need of the hour is to follow SOPs strictly. We must act as a responsible nation. We have recently gone through a stressful time. The government should spread awareness among the people and encourage them to follow SOPs to save precious lives.

Fawad Shar Baloch

Hyderabad

*****

Last week, over 700 coronavirus cases were reported in a day. This increase in the number of cases is not limited to Pakistan. Europe is also witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases. However, European countries are implementing strict measures to prevent the further spread of the virus. Pakistan is one of the worst affected countries by the pandemic, where the middle-class and the poor suffered a lot. The people were already dealing with price hike and inflation before the Covid-19 pandemic. They are still looking for ways to compensate the losses caused in the wake of the prolonged lockdown. The pandemic-hit people are not likely to withstand another lockdown.

It is the responsibility of the government to take effective steps by contemplating result-oriented measures to prevent the outbreak of the virus. It is time to formulate guidelines and SOPs and ensure their strict implementation.

Tariq Khan

Swat