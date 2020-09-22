Bodies set up to improve police training

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have set up Training Management Board (TMB) and Training Development Unit (TDU) to improve the standard of training of the policemen across the province.

An official said that a training policy was approved in 2013 but the two main bodies under the policy could not be set up for long. He added that now the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have notified the two bodies for improving the level of training across the KP. According to a notification, the deputy inspector general (DIG) of police for training will be chairman of the TMB with AIG training as secretary and Commandant Police Training College and Principals of all police training institutes as its members.

The TMB will oversee the development of a comprehensive system of courses and specialized courses for all levels. Besides, the DIG Training will be chairman of the TDU while instructors of all the police training institutes will be its members.