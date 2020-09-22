Fapuasa demands establishment of HEC KP

PESHAWAR: Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Association (Fapuasa) KP chapter held its general body meeting at the University of Haripur, with its President Dr Sartaj Alam in the chair.

The agenda of the meeting before the house included standing issues of University of Haripur, the appointment of regular vice-chancellors at various public sector universities and establishment of KP Higher Education Commission, says a statement. Fapuasa KP showed reservation over the non-statutory appointment of superannuated advisors for continuous two years in the University of Haripur that is a violation of the Universities Act 2016 and Syndicate decision.

The meeting participants said Haripur University is the only university in all Pakistan where faculty is not allowed to pursue higher studies of PhD on paid study Leave which is a unique case. The house also showed displeasure over excessive workloads for the Haripur University faculty members and many other issues that are faced by the Haripur University faculty members.

In the meeting, the Fapuasa KP demanded the earlier appointment of regular vice-chancellors in many KP universities pending for more than one year that has affected the service delivery, and accomplishment of various statutory tasks.

The house demanded appointment of regular VCs in the prescribed manner on emergency grounds to let the universities start proper functioning. Fapuasa KP demanded earlier establishment of KP HEC to facilitate the higher education community of the province on the analogy of other provinces. The federation also deliberated on the financial crisis and mismanagement in the universities and demanded immediate relief and solution from the government.