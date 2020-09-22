close
Tue Sep 22, 2020
BR
Bureau report
September 22, 2020

ANP wants expats facilitated

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has alleged that the government machinery is creating hurdles for overseas Pakistanis to return to countries of employment. ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said this at a meeting with Saudi-based Pakistanis at the Bacha Khan Markaz here on Monday. The overseas Pakistanis informed the ANP leaders that the government was creating hurdles in their return to the countries of their employment. Aimal Wali Khan asked the government to stop the exploitation of the expatriate workers. The ANP leader said air tickets were being sold at higher prices.

