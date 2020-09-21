24th death anniversary of Mir Murtaza Bhutto marked

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party Shaheed Bhutto group on Sunday marked the 24th death anniversary of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, the elder son of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

On special instructions of Chairperson PPP (SB) Ghinwa Bhutto, the anniversary of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto was marked in all the district headquarters of Sindh. Members Central Executive Committee PPP (SB), Ghulam Haider Narejo, Saleem Channa, Maryam Channa along with hundreds of workers gathered at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, where they laid a floral wreath on the grave and offered Fateha. The workers also paid rich tributes to Mir Murtaza Bhutto.

Talking to media persons, Ghulam Haider Narejo said Chairperson Ghinwa Bhutto was out of the country to attend her mother’s funeral. He said owing to Covid-19, all programmes had been canceled. He said the conspirators extra-judicially murdered Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto in Karachi along with his colleagues on September 20, 1996.