Hot, humid weather forecast for most country

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while very hot in lower parts. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat, Sibbi and Gwadar where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 38°C and minimum was 27.5°C.