Fazl protest over not airing his speech

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Conference witnessed unpleasant situation when JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman lodged a protest for not airing his speech with complaining that his speech was also censored in the APC also. “The government use to censor my speech but now in the APC my speech was also censored and this is highly unreasonable,” he complained before his speech in the APC Sunday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it was on the request of your MP as we kept it in-camera session and will hold a press conference after the session. However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not convinced on it and said it was not an in-camera session.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the party was told for in-camera address of Maulana Fazalur Rehman. At this, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said “We did not make such a request”. Later on in a press talk senior leader of the PPP Qamar Zaman Kaira said address of Maulana Fazalur Rehman was broadcast on the social media and the electronic media will take this from social media to air it.