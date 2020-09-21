Revival of film industry announced

LAHORE:A long awaited news about revival of film industry was announced through Twitter by Lieutenant General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, on Information and Broadcasting.

Pakistan Film Producers Association (PFPA) has been working continuously with Ministry of Information and other related organisations to bring to the notice of authorities for the revision of Film Policy left incomplete in 2016. Number of meetings headed by PFPA Chairman Sh Amjad Rashid and attended by office-bearers, Executive Committee Members and Special Invitees of senior producers have been held continuously.

Due to Corona pandemic progress was delayed. But with leadership of Asim Saleem Bajwa and his team all the major points were discussed through various meetings, including ZOOM meeting collecting inputs from all major stakeholders. PFPA thanked Lieutenant General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa and his team for time they devoted. They made a presentation to the Prime Minister, respective ministries and head of government organizations for approval of film policy benefits to film industry.