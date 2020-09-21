Mianwali beautification plan

LAHORE:Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned special task of beautification of Mianwali district to Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehood.

On the directions of the chief minister, the adviser visited various places in Mianwali, including Essakhel and Kala Bagh on Sunday. Major focus of the plan is promotion of tourist sites.

The adviser particularly overviewed Sargodha Morr entry point, Wattakhel Chowk, Dreamland Park, Kashmir Park, family park site at former Mela Mandi Moweshian, Dus Hazaar Pull, park area adjacent to Jinnah Barrage and other sites. Talking on this occasion, Asif Mehmood said that comprehensive plan for beautification of Mianwali district and city

is in progress and all necessary steps will be taken for development of new tourist sites there.

“Mianwali has tremendous potential for tourism. Niml Lake, Kala Bagh, Jinnah Barrage, Chashma Barrage and various spots at Indus River will be further developed to attract foreign and local tourists”, pledged the adviser. He pointed out all the districts of Punjab having canal system are major focus of the government to develop them as tourist-friendly spots.