Opp gathered to protect personal interests: Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties deceived themselves through holding the all parties conference (APC). In a press statement on Sunday, he said that unemployed politicians should keep this in mind that the APCs could not ensure public acceptability. He said that serving people was the real politics which was the hallmark of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He mentioned that people of Pakistan have complete confidence in the bold and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The rejected elements had done nothing before and would not get anything in future as well, he said and added that the APC of opposition parties ended in a fiasco. He said that the opposition parties were already divided and would further split after the APC.

He said the opposition had once again proved that they only gathered for protecting their personal interests. He said the opposition parties have totally ignored the national interest. The CM said the people of Pakistan were well aware and recognised the ineligible and corrupt faces.

The rejected elements cannot deceive the conscience people of Pakistan, he said and added the opposition parties were trying to create hurdles in the progress and prosperity of the country. He said that the negative role of the opposition was highly deplorable. He said Pakistan cannot afford chaos.

cosmetics: On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, it has been decided to take action against those who are manufacturing and selling fake and counterfeit cosmetics which are harmful to human skin. Usman Buzdar said that in a vast interest of the general public Punjab Cabinet has approved “The Punjab Drug Amendment Bill 2020”.