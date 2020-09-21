Saad, Shadab to stand-in as skippers in T20 Cup

ISLAMABAD: Saad Nasim and Shadab Khan will lead Central and Northern respectively during the first phase of the National T20 Cup starting from September 30 in Multan.

Skippers Babar Azam and Imad Wasim will not be available to lead their respective team during the first phase because of their commitments with Vitality Blast in England.

“Saad and Shadab will be leading the teams during the first phase of the Cup as the duo has already been announced as deputy to the announced skippers,” a PCB official said.

The official added that both skippers along with Shaheen Shah Afridi would not be available for the entire first phase.

Meanwhile, all the national team members who were on tour to England for Tests and T20s will join their respective provincial team from September 25.

“All the participating players will undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow (Tuesday) and on Thursday again before joining their respective team on September 26 for start of the training session. These players will only join their teams once they are tested negative. The National T20 Cup will be the first domestic event following the postponement of the Pakistan Super League-V in March.”