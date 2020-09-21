close
Mon Sep 21, 2020
AFP
September 21, 2020

Javan rhinos

World

JAKARTA: Two extremely rare Javan rhinoceros calves have been spotted in an Indonesian national park, boosting hopes for the future of one of the world’ s most endangered mammals. The rhino calves — a female named Helen and male called Luther — were seen with their mothers in footage taken from nearly 100 camera traps installed in Ujung Kulon national park between March and August, authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

