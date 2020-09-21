Illegal land grabbing and deforestation are two of the biggest problems of Pakistan. To deal with these problems, the country should come up with modern solutions. The use of satellite imagery is the best way to keep a close eye on land and forests. The authorities can install software that will help them compare the new images with older ones to have a look at the extent of changes made on the land.

Each department should be trained to use the software. For example, the relevant department will closely monitor the activities being done in parks and forests. In case, someone is involved in illegal tree cutting, the authorities will be able to take action in a timely manner. Such a tool will improve city planning and administration.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar