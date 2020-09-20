Unfair polls in GB to be national security risk: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has declared that if the elections in Gilgit-Baltistan elections are not transparent then it will be the biggest national security risk.

“It could prove a huge national security risk if the GB elections are not held free and fair,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while instructing his party in Gilgit-Baltistan to run a strong election campaign, said that by winning the elections the party has to complete the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He asked every PPP Jiyala to go door to door and spread the message of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.