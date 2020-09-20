‘PTI has taken away basic rights from people’

LAHORE : Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad has said that it is the responsibility of the state to provide basic rights to all sections of people living in it but the PTI has taken away their rights with its policies.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was voted in power for change but class exploitation has increased under its rule, inflation is rising, corruption is rampant and people have not been able to get any relief from the government, he said.

The Barabri Party Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for the rights of 99 per cent population while becoming the voice of the oppressed classes, he said during a meeting of party coordinators at Kisan Hall. He said that candidates from all constituencies of Lahore will be fielded who are well acquainted with the problems of their constituencies and are determined to work for their solutions so that the promises made to the people before the elections can be fulfilled.